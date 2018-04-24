Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn fires police chief Kevin Thacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn fired police chief Kevin Thacker Tuesday afternoon.

Bradburn announced the firing at a 4 p.m. news conference.

Thacker had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation for undisclosed reasons.

Mayor Bradburn announced that Thacker would be terminated immediately.

The investigation turned up several witnesses that claimed Thacker had made unwanted advances along with unwanted touching, Bradburn said.

