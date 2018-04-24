Last living survivor of the World War II ‘Bataan Death March’ dies

SALT LAKE CITY — 96-year-old Theodore “Ted” Kampf, the last living Utah survivor of the “Bataan Death March” during World War II, has died.

Kampf served in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific campaign in the early days of the war.

He was sent to the Philippines where the Americans were heavily outnumbered by Japanese forces and surrounded.

76,000 soldiers surrendered on the orders of General Douglas MacArthur.

Kampf survived the fifty mile walk through the jungle and three-and-a-half years in a Japanese forced-labor camp.

He weighed just 78 pounds when he was liberated.

Kampf went on to serve twenty years in the service, receiving two Bronze Stars and retired with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 715 west 300 north.

Friends may call at 1:00 p.m. for a viewing and Rosary.

The Utah Patriot Guard will accompany family and friends to Fort Douglas where Kampf will be buried at 3:00 p.m. with full military honors.