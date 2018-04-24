FBI joins search for Montana woman missing for almost four months

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the search for a missing Montana woman Tuesday.

25-year-old Danielle Marie Diamond was last seen at the Bozeman, Mont. public library Nov. 27.

At the time of her disappearance, Diamond was considered to be transient and did not have a vehicle or phone.

She was last seen wearing brown sweat pants and a multicolored beanie style cap.

Diamond is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She has long brown hair and a tattoo on her neck of a Mayan ruin.

The Salt Lake City office of the FBI has set up a tip line for this case.

If you have any information, call (801) 579-6187.