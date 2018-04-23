× Police: SLC man steals car with child in it, turns himself in shortly after

SALT LAKE CITY – Police said a 23-year-old man stole a vehicle with a child in it near a Salt Lake City hotel Monday and shortly after flagged down an officer to turn himself in.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said that 23-year-old Francisco Esmerado stole the vehicle around 3:42 a.m. Monday in a Microtel Hotel parking lot.

Police said there was a 12-year-old boy waiting in the vehicle while his mother was checking into the hotel when Esmerado jumped into the car and drove away.

“As Esmerado was entering the I-80 Freeway eastbound he observed an officer and promptly flagged him down to report he had just stolen the vehicle,” police wrote.

Esmerado was arrested for kidnapping and auto theft. Police said the victim and mother were reunited following the incident.