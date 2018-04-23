× Police: Naked man burglarizes SLC home in attempt to steal clothing

SALT LAKE CITY – Police said a naked man was arrested in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a home in an attempt to steal clothing.

Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department stated that the man was discovered by the resident of the home near 200 North 800 West.

When the homeowner discovered the man, they kept him on the scene of the incident at gunpoint, police said.

While police were responding to the area, an additional suspect who had numerous warrants out for their arrest began to run from officers.

Both individuals were taken into custody following the incident.