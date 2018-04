Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Miller Subaru is taking home this year’s 2018 Love Promise Retailer of the Year. This award is bestowed upon one Subaru retailer throughout the country each year.

Mark Miller Subaru was selected for this award due to their support of charitable causes in Utah, donating nearly $2-million to over 100 Utah charities since 2010.

