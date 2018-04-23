× Construction flagger causes Murray crash, police say

MURRAY, Utah — A construction flagger mistakenly wave a car through a Murray intersection Monday morning, which led to a rollover crash and closure at 5300 S and State St., according to police.

A Murray Police representative said the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. as a flagger accidentally waved a car through a red light at that intersection, which led to the car getting t-boned by another vehicle.

The car then rolled and struck another car, the Murray Police representative said.

Only a driver was present in each of the three cars involved, police said, and two of them were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The third driver was not injured.