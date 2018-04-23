× Average gas prices in Utah reach $3.00 for first time since 2015

SALT LAKE CITY – The average price per gallon of unleaded gasoline in Utah hit $3.00 last week- the highest price motorists have paid since 2015.

According to a report made by AAA, Utah ranks almost 20 cents higher than the national gas price average, which was $2.76 in April.

“Gas prices in Utah have jumped more than 60 cents since the beginning of 2018, and there’s no sign they’ll be decreasing as we enter the busy summer travel season,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Utah.

Prices for gasoline in Utah shot up dramatically in just over a month. On March 13, AAA reported that the average price of gasoline in the Salt Lake City metro region was $2.32.

AAA stated that the rise of prices in gasoline in Utah may be due to several factors.

Travel demands in April this year were the highest on record for the month. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated the consumer gasoline demand was 9.857 million barrels a day, which matches typical peak demand during the summer.

The price of oil has also increased dramatically since 2017, which drove up gasoline costs. In April 2017, the proce of oil was trading at $50 a barrel, compared to $70 a barrel this year.

Local refinery issues also may have contributed to Utah’s high gas prices this month. HollyFrontier’s Woods Cross refinery experienced a fire in March, which allegedly caused lower rates of gas production.

To view a list of local gas prices in Utah by county, visit AAA’s website here.