Two arrested after Southern Utah high-speed pursuit

ST. GEORGE – A man and woman are being held without bail in the Iron County Jail following a high-speed pursuit that stretched from a highway in Enoch to a neighborhood in New Harmony.

St. George News reports that Mariah Kay Hurse, of Salt Lake City and Taylor Lane Collier, of Boardman, Oregon were booked on numerous charges after leading police on the chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to Enoch police, the gray Toyota Camry was equipped with a GPS tracking system so police were able to track it down to a Family Dollar Store on Wednesday afternoon.

Before police could accurately identify the vehicle they say Collier and Hurse exited the store and began to drive away, despite an officer activating their lights.

“The driver continued passing large semis using the emergency lane to the right,” Enoch Police Cpl. Jeremy Dunn told St. George News.

Officers say they temporarily abandoned the chase when it entered the Cedar City area and endangered the public, but later used the GPS signal and found the car in New Harmony.

When law enforcement arrived at the parked vehicle with guns drawn they say the pair began to gather their belongings.

“We were shouting commands and had our guns drawn, and right then the female crammed heroin into her mouth and swallowed it – right in front of me,” Dunn said.

According to St. George News, blood tests showed that both Collier and Hurse had a measurable amount of drugs in their system at the time of arrest.

The two are both being held in the Iron County Jail on multiple charges including drug possession and tampering with evidence.

