Provo man found dead after overnight SWAT standoff

PROVO – A man is dead and a woman in critical condition following a domestic shooting that police say lead to a SWAT standoff.

Provo police say they responded to a report of a “domestic situation” around 10 p.m. Saturday night. They say the caller told them a woman had been shot outside of her home at 1432 West and 500 North.

48-year-old Michael Skinner had been arguing with his son when, police say, the mother intervened. 10 shots were fired striking the woman three times.

When officers arrived they say they found the 22-year old son and his mother “taking cover behind a truck. Emergency crews managed to carry the woman away from the scene and rush her to the hospital in critical condition before the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

Metro SWAT was called out to the scene but when they say they were unable to get in contact with Skinner for hours they took action.

“First we sent a robot in, then we sent tear gas in, then we sent k-9 in, and that’s when we found him,” Said Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson.

According to the Provo Police Department, after the five-hour-long SWAT standoff, they found the man dead.

Police say an investigation is currently underway to determine how exactly he died.