Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah -- A paraglider was rescued Sunday after falling 100 feet.

The 29-year-old man was paragliding near the Bountiful "B" and had just taken off when he got caught in a crosswind just after 5 p.m.

The man's parachute collapsed and he fell from the sky, in what firefighters called a "freak accident."

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, but he appears to be doing fine.