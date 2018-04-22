Motorcyclist killed after collision with pickup truck in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pickup truck in Riverton late Sunday evening.

Investigators with the Unified Police Department say the crash happened in the intersection of 11800 south and 3840 west.

Details were sketchy Sunday evening, but the truck was westbound on 11800 south, ahead of the motorcycle.

Police say the truck began a left hand turn, and the motorcyclist couldn’t stop and hit the truck.

The motorcyclist was wearing protective gear, but was flown by helicopter to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, and the investigation into what caused the crash was still underway late Sunday night.