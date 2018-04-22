LDS Church President, Russell M. Nelson wrapping up first global tour as head of church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONG KONG -- President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is wrapping his first foreign trip as leader of the church.

He is visiting eight cities in eleven days across Europe, Africa and Asia.

On Saturday, President Nelson wrapped his Asian leg of the tour by addressing 4,000 church members in Hong Kong.

"We're very happy to go around the world to symbolize our desire to take the love of God to all of his children throughout the world," President Nelson said.

The church's seventeenth president will visit Honolulu before returning to Utah.