3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce gives the trooper’s side of patrolling the highways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers, like others in law enforcement, are a special breed.

They think nothing of running toward danger, when everyone else is running away.

From delivering babies on the side of the road, to responding to the most horrific accidents, and then delivering the bad news, theirs is an almost impossible job.

Recently, UHP Lt. Todd Royce joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions: