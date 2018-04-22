3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce gives the trooper’s side of patrolling the highways

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers, like others in law enforcement, are a special breed.
They think nothing of running toward danger, when everyone else is running away.
From delivering babies on the side of the road, to responding to the most horrific accidents, and then delivering the bad news, theirs is an almost impossible job.
Recently, UHP Lt. Todd Royce joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:
- In recent months we have seen just incredible bravery on the part of UHP troopers who have literally stopped high speed chases by turning into oncoming suspect vehicles.
- How do troopers' families deal with the idea that every time they walk out the door their life is at risk? From moment to moment, anytime during that shift your life could end. How do your families deal with that?
- What is the most ridiculous excuse you have heard for exceeding the speed limit, and what is the excuse that works every time to get out of a ticket?