Mitt Romney will face a primary election in bid for Senator Orrin Hatch's seat

SALT LAKE CITY – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney will face a primary election after getting fewer votes than candidate Mike Kennedy at Saturday’s 2018 GOP Nominating Convention.

Kennedy garnered 1,642 votes or 50 percent of the vote to Romney’s 1,585 votes or 49 percent.

Romney told Fox 13’s Ben Winslow that he’s not sure if Utah GOP delegates punished him because he gathered signatures to earn a spot on a June primary ballot.

Romney also said he was prepared for a primary.