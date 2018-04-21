Cat in the Hat searching for missing cat

LINDON, Utah – A man dressed as the ‘Cat in the Hat’ and a half dozen other people dressed as cats were looking for a missing cat in Lindon Saturday.

They carried signs and banners asking for help finding “Spike’ who has been missing since April of 2017.

Even though Spike has been missing for a year now, the Carlson family believes he is still alive.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding Spike.

The cat-costumed group handed out fliers and put up posters at the Walmart in Lindon and the Smiths in Pleasant Grove.

The signs say things like “Heartbroken Family,” “Help us find Spike,” and “No questions asked.”