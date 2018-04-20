Suspect accused of drive-by shooting arrested after police chase in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A man is in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase and crashing his car in Salt Lake City.

Officers said a gang unit was in the area near Illinois Ave. and Emery St. when they heard gunshots and saw a car speed away.

The officer followed the car which led them on a chase through Salt Lake City.

Police lost the suspect and found him moments later where he had crashed into a parked car and took him into custody.

"Our subject at this point is a known gang member and we have recovered a gun," Salt Lake City Police Lt. Dave Cracroft said. "He tossed it out in the street when the officers initially saw him."

Authorities said the 22-year-old suspect police arrested will likely face numerous charges.

Officers said the suspect is accused of a drive-by shooting just before police found him.

Investigators are looking into whether the man was driving under the influence of alcohol.

His name has not yet been released.