RV fire, explosions under investigation in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Fire crews are investigating what caused an RV to burst into flames in West Valley City.

Firefighters responded to the fire and explosions near 2240 S. 5370 W. at about 10 p.m.

Authorities broke through a locked gate and found a camping trailer and an RV on fire.

Officials said propane tanks likely caused the explosions.

"The fire was going pretty good. Originally we just tried to keep the exposures from catching fire; we had some other trailers pretty close by," West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Fox said.

Firefighters contained the flames to two motor homes.

Both the camping trailer and the RV are total loses.

No one was injured.