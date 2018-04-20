Officers at Richfield High as precaution after shooting threat on social media

RICHFIELD, Utah – Extra Richfield Police officers are at Richfield High School Friday as a precaution after a shooting threat against the school appeared on social media.

Richfield City Police Chief Trent Lloyd told The Richfield Reaper, “We are confident that there is no danger.”

Lloyd said it is the result of a bad joke getting reposted on social media, according to the report.

Police have been in contact with “the source of the threat,” including Thursday night, The Richfield Reaper said.

“We’ve dealt with this, but it keeps coming up due to social media and texting, and the fact that it mentioned a date,” Lloyd told The Richfield Reaper.

Lloyd said the original comment mentioned “National Marijuana Day,” April 20, which is also the anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings.