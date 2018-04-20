Millcreek stabbing suspect on the run, victim in serious condition

MILLCREEK, Utah – A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after a stabbing at a Millcreek apartment Friday morning.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Ezra Hernandez in the alleged attack.

Officers said, at about 5:30 a.m., Hernandez and the victim were arguing at the Dominguez Park Apartments near 3970 S. 700 W.

That’s when Hernandez allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 24-year-old victim in the chest and left arm, according to Unified Police.

Officer said Hernandez is on the run and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Police would like to speak with anyone who has information at (801) 743-7000.