Latest numbers indicate medical marijuana will be on the November ballot in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Medical marijuana will likely be on the ballot in Utah in November.

New numbers obtained from the Lt. Governor’s Office show the Utah Patients Coalition has met the threshold for signatures required to put the question of medical marijuana to Utah voters this November.

The numbers indicate the group has validated a sufficient number of signatures in 27 of Utah’s 29 senate districts. They only needed 26 districts to qualify and a minimum of 113,000 signatures.

The group turned in more than 200,000 signatures.

“The Utah Patients Coalition is excited to have achieved a huge first step in the fight to help patients gain access to the treatments and medicine they need,” DJ Schanz, Director of the Utah Patients Coalition, told Fox 13 News Friday.

Christine Stenquist of TRUCE also responded: “The will of the people is being heard loud and clear. Today is an important milestone on the road to safe access to medicinal cannabis for Utah’s patients. It’s an emotional day for those who have fought for and hoped so desperately for relief from their suffering.”

The Lt. Governor’s Office will officially certify which ballot initiatives have made the cut by May 15.

