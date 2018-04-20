Cockroaches near tortilla chips among health violations that close La Frontera Cafe in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — La Frontera Cafe in Sandy was shut down by the health department Wednesday due to numerous violations that included living and dead cockroaches in various areas of the restaurant.

According to a notice posted by the Salt Lake County Health Department, La Frontera Cafe at 61 West 10600 South in Sandy was closed April 18.

The restaurant could re-open if it addresses the issues and passes another health inspection.

The notice from the health department lists 44 violations, which include:

  • Live and dead cockroaches in the restaurant, including near the tortilla chips storage and in the mop sink room
  • Dead cockroaches are present in the bar area
  • Dead cockroaches not removed from the premises
  • No hot water or soap at the bar hand sink
  • Dirty walls, floors and ceilings and dirty floor sinks
  • Missing floor and ceiling tiles
  • holes in walls

The full list of violations can be seen in the document embedded below.

