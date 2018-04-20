Cockroaches near tortilla chips among health violations that close La Frontera Cafe in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — La Frontera Cafe in Sandy was shut down by the health department Wednesday due to numerous violations that included living and dead cockroaches in various areas of the restaurant.

According to a notice posted by the Salt Lake County Health Department, La Frontera Cafe at 61 West 10600 South in Sandy was closed April 18.

The restaurant could re-open if it addresses the issues and passes another health inspection.

The notice from the health department lists 44 violations, which include:

Live and dead cockroaches in the restaurant, including near the tortilla chips storage and in the mop sink room

Dead cockroaches are present in the bar area

Dead cockroaches not removed from the premises

No hot water or soap at the bar hand sink

Dirty walls, floors and ceilings and dirty floor sinks

Missing floor and ceiling tiles

holes in walls

The full list of violations can be seen in the document embedded below.

La Frontera Cafe closure by kstumarkgreen on Scribd