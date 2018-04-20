Chenille Saunders live performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Originally from Logan, Utah, Chenille Saunders has gone on to win the 2017/2018 International Female Vocalist of the Year and the 2017/2018 International Female Entertainer of the Year as well. Despite her moving away to Illinois, she's made her way to Cedar City and blessing the world around her with her voice.

She's not just a singer, but an entertainer, performer, master class presenter and speaker. She has a four and a half active range trained classically in opera but sings country, gospel, Broadway, inspirational favorites and patriotic songs.

You can find her performing at churches, concert halls, performing arts schools, conventions, workshops and more. She's currently scheduling her fall tour and her first show will be the Victory Concert at Cedar High School on April 28th at 7 pm. Tickets are priced $8 for adults and just $5 for students.