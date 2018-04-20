× Avicii, EDM DJ, dead at 28

MUSCAT, Oman – Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ Avicii died Friday, his publicist confirmed to CNN.

He was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement to CNN read. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii was one of the most successful touring DJs in the industry, working with artists including Madonna. He had a crossover pop hit in 2013 with “Wake Me Up.”

But he also saw the downside of fame in the electronic dance music genre known as EDM.

“It’s very easy to become too attached to partying,” he told Rolling Stone last year. “You become lonely and get anxieties. It becomes toxic.”

He retired from performing in 2016 after a string of health issues, including acute pancreatitis.