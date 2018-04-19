× UTA bus damaged in Fruit Heights crash; no injuries

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority Bus is being taken out of service after a semi-trailer crashed into it Thursday morning.

It happened at 11:22 in the intersection of 200 N / 400 N and U.S. 89

According to a representative for Utah Highway Patrol, the bus was in the intersection when a southbound semi-trailer failed to stop at a red light and struck the bus.

The bus was traveling with eight passengers and the driver aboard. The driver was the only person in the semi-trailer.

No one was injured.