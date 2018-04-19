Sunset Police seek suspect in theft at grocery store

SUNSET, Utah — Police in Sunset are searching for a suspect who loaded up a shopping cart at a grocery store but left without paying.

According to Sunset Police, the theft occurred at a Smith’s grocery store in Sunset. Photos posted by the department show a woman loading up her cart in the store.

Police say the woman left in a gray or silver 2-door passenger car, likely either an Acura or Honda make. Police say it appears the woman has a tattoo on her left ankle and another on her right calf.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call Lt. Arbogast at 801-825-1620 or via email at barbogast@susnet-ut.com.