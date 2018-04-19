Remembering 168 people killed in Oklahoma City bombing 23 years later

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

OKLAHOMA CITY – People across the country are remembering the 168 lives lost 23 years ago Thursday in the Oklahoma City bombing.

On April 19, 1995, a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, destroying much of the nine-story structure.

While the scars have healed since that day, the memories are still fresh in the minds of so many.

Today, we honor those 168 lives lost, but not forgotten.

