PROVO, Utah – Provo City officials are responding after five women filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Provo Police Chief John King and Provo City.

The lawsuit also accuses then-Provo Mayor John Curtis of sweeping the allegations under the rug.

Curtis is now a congressman and denies it; King resigned last year.

Provo City is filing a response Thursday to the women’s complaint brought against the city and King.