Cannabis meeting packed with Utahns hoping for fewer restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dozens of Utahns packed public meetings at the Utah Department of Agriculture to have their say over implementation of new laws allowing the cultivation and sale of cannabis-based products.

Utah lawmakers passed three laws pertaining to marijuana and hemp. One allows terminal patients to try marijuana, another allows the state to grow marijuana for that population and for research, and another allows the sale of cannabidiol (CBD).

The Department of Agriculture was specifically asking for opinions about the implementation of those laws, but they got an earful from people wanting change to come more quickly both in production and distribution.

Richard Madsen says cannabidiol has changed his life dramatically, relieving intense nerve and muscle pain.

"If I become an illegal citizen and I have to break the law to use it, I'm just going to have to do it; I don't have a choice," Madsen said.

Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Scott Ericson says the department understands the demand.

"We know that there's a benefit," Ericson said. "We know there's interest in the product. It can be used for a multitude of things."