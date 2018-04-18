× Utah family featured on TV show about polygamists loses toddler in house fire

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A two-year-old boy has died of smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in the Rockland Ranch community of San Juan County.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started in the bedroom where the boy had been napping Saturday afternoon.

“Family members were able to locate and remove Adonijah [Foster] from the house and began CPR until Deputies and EMS arrived,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said. “However, Adonijah was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Two other family members were treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital and released the same day.

According to InTouchWeekly, Adonijah’s family was featured on a television series about polygamists called “Three Wives, One Husband.”

A GoFundMe for the Foster family has been set up here.