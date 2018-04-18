Salt Lake Figure Skating is presenting their annual ice skating show, at the Salt Lake Sports Complex this Friday, April 20th, and Saturday, April 21st. This year's event is called The Greatest Show on Ice and pays tribute to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that closed it's doors last year. The show features skaters of all skill levels, from 3-year-old beginners all the way to professional figure skaters that compete at a national level. Tickets are $5 for general admission and children under 5 years old are free. The shows start at 7pm but arrive early for face painting and balloon art. More information and tickets can be found by clicking here.
