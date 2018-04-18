‘State of the Air’ report gives Wasatch Front ‘F’ grades for particulates and ozone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Lung Association gave every county on the Wasatch Front an 'F' for protecting residents from Ozone and Particulate pollution.

In the ALA's annual "State of the Air" report, Utah's biggest metro area has the eighth worst short-term particulate pollution and the 18th worst ozone pollution.

The numbers actually show a slight improvement in winter days when PM 2.5 particles make up the soupy air that gathers under temperature inversions, but the Salt Lake-Provo-Orem area experienced more unhealthy ozone days.

Brian Moench of Physicians for a Healthy Environment says he fears a continued increase in ozone because of federal deregulation.

"The White House seems to be determined to reduce the public protection that is afforded to us by the Clean Air Act," said Moench.