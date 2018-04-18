× Police: DUI suspect crashes into garage of SLC home

SALT LAKE CITY — A person suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a Salt Lake City home Wednesday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

A representative for SLCPD said the crash occurred at a home near 100 S and 1000 W.

“Witnesses states a 22-year-old male driving the car that struck the garage actually stopped at the intersection here and then, all of a sudden, accelerated and struck the garage there, said Lt. Mike Ross, SLCPD.

No one was injured in the crash.