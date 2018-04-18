Luxury R.V. Camping with Terry’s R.V.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dori Parris of Terry's R.V. on State Street showed off the new Eclipse Iconic Wide Lite 5th Wheel 3221CKG. This R.V. is a part of ICONIC's new line up of luxury toy haulers. Terry's R.V. offer affordable models and luxury floor plans all with customers in mind.

Features of the Eclipse Iconic Wide Lite 5th Wheel are:

Interior

* 2 Chairs with Bay Window

* 30 AMP Service

* A/C Living Room - 15K BTU Ducted

* Drive-on Metal Wheel Well (3,000 # Rating)

* Electric Bed wlsingle Lounge and Ladder

* Furnace - 30K BTU Ducted

* Glass Enclosed Shower

* LED Lights wIDimmer

* Lighted Solid Surface Galley Top- Drop Range wIGlass Cover

* Microwave wIBuilt-in Range Hood - Rangeioven

* Pillowtop Mattress wIBedspread and Shams

* Refrigerator - Large Double Door

* Skylight Over Shower

* Stainless Steel Galley Sink wl Pull-out Faucet 8. Water Filter

* Stereo - AMIFMICDIDVDIBT wIApp Controls and Ext. Speakers

* TV - Living Room (32" Class) (48" Class on 3221CKG)

* USB Charger - 12V

* Water Heater - 6 Gal DSI (Quick Recovery)

Exterior

* 7,000 LB Axles wl Zerk Fittings and Self-Adjusting Brakes

* Black Aluminum Fender Skirts

* Aluminum Wheels - Deluxe 16" Black

* Decked Walk-on Roof

* Electric Awning wl LED Light

* Fiberglass Caps - Front (wlLED)

* Fiberglass sidewalls - Aluminum Framed

* Fuel Station - 40 Gallon

* Generator - 4.0K Onan wffransfer Switch

* Powder Coated Chassis wIDbl Rad. Entry Step (Triple on FW)

* Power Tongue Jack

If you want to get a look inside yourself, visit Terry's R.V. at 5545 South State in Murray or go to their website here.