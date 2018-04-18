× Inmate stabbed to death at Ely State Prison

ELY, Nev. — A 32-year-old Ely State Prison inmate died Tuesday after suffering multiple stab wounds.

According to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections, Sergio Chan was talking on the telephone when he was attacked by two other inmates.

“Officers broke up the fight and medical staff and emergency responders were called to the scene. [Chan] was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds,” the news release said.

Investigators have identified two suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Chan was serving a sentence of 29 years to life for kidnapping, sexual assault, two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit violent crime and four counts of use of a deadly weapon enhancement, the news release said.