Harmons Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Cake

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf of Harmons Neighborhood Grocer shares her recipe for Strawberry Crunch Cake.

Strawberry Crunch Cake

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 8

Ingredients:

Cake:

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

1 lemon, tested

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

Filling

1 cup heavy cream, chilled

3 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

Topping

1 cup dehydrated strawberries

1 cup vanilla wafers

4 Tbsp butter, melted

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour two 8-inch cake pans.

To make the cake, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and granulated sugar. On low speed, add the eggs, one at a time. Then add sour cream, lemon zest, and vanilla, scraping down the bowl as needed.

In a small bowl, sift together the flour, cornstarch, salt and baking soda. On low speed, slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and combine until smooth.

Divide the batter evenly into the prepared pans. Smooth tops with a spatula and bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 40-45 min. Let cool in pans for 30 min. Then transfer to wire racks and let cool completely. Reserve 1 cake layer for another use.

To make the filling, using a hand mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar and vanilla and stir to combine.

To make the topping, in a food processor with the blade attachment, add the dehydrated strawberries and vanilla wafers and pulse until coarse crumbs. Add the butter and salt and pulse 1 or 2 more times. Transfer to a small bowl.

Slice one of the cakes in half horizontally and place the bottom slice on a serving platter. Spread half the whipped cream onto the cake and sprinkle with strawberries and half of the topping mixture. Cover with the top slice of the cake and spread with the remaining cream and topping mixture. Decorate with strawberries as desired.

