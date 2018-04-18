Car catches fire after hit-and-run crash in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- A car caught on fire after a hit-and-run crash in Millcreek Wednesday night, temporarily closing southbound lanes of State Street.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said there was a hit and run crash at 3900 South State Street. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 8 p.m.

Lohrke said a man and woman fled the scene after the crash, and the vehicle the pair was in caught fire.

The occupants of the vehicle the suspects hit were not injured.

The fire closed southbound lanes for some time as crews extinguished the blaze. The suspects have not been apprehended at this time.