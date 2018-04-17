West Wendover votes to reject recreational marijuana sales, mayor vetoes it

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada — A divided city council voted to reject recreational marijuana sales.

But in a surprise turn of events, the casino border town’s mayor vetoed their decision just minutes after it happened. The veto leaves recreational sales in limbo.

The 3-1 vote to block recreational cannabis sales came after a lengthy public comment hearing during the West Wendover City Council meeting on Tuesday night, mostly opposed to allowing recreational sales.

FOX 13 first reported last year on West Wendover’s consideration of recreational marijuana sales. Council members traveled to Mesquite to tour a dispensary there.

In 2016, Nevada voters approved recreational marijuana sales, which have generated millions in sales and taxes. The West Wendover City Council originally voted last year to allow medical marijuana, with the potential to expand its ordinance for recreational marijuana.

Since then, the council has deliberated heavily over whether to allow it to happen. The casino border town’s attraction to Utahns has not been lost of them. West Wendover is a 90 minute drive from Salt Lake City.

Mayor Daniel Corona has been a longtime proponent of recreational marijuana sales, arguing it could be an economic boon to the community that is 5,000 population during the week and more than 20,000 on weekends (mostly Utahns).

