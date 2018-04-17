West Valley releases body-cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting of Elijah Smith

WARNING: Video includes the use of deadly force. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Police are releasing the officers' body-camera footage from the fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Elijah Smith back on April 8.

His family says they believe the officers' use of force was excessive.

Police say Elijah Smith was the suspect in a theft at a cell phone store.

He ran from officers and into a home with three children inside.

Officers shot Smith inside that home.

The body-camera footage from the three officers involved in the shooting is being released Tuesday.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to assist Smith's family with funeral costs.

