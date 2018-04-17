Weber County Sheriff seeking vandalism suspect

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it was seeking to identify a suspect accused of vandalism at Rohmer Park in Ogden.

Sheriff’s officials stated that the suspect “continues to vandalize” the park.

A photo of the suspect was released by the sheriff’s office:

Sheriff’s officials stated that the suspect arrived at the park in a black or dark-colored Chevy Impala with a possible handicap plate.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-778-6631.