UTA bus shot at in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) said that two bus windows were shot and hit Tuesday night.

According to Carl Arky, spokesperson for UTA, the incident happened at 9:05 p.m. on Route 217 near 1950 West and North Temple.

Arky stated that four young males were asked by the bus driver to disembark due to disruptive behavior. After a verbal confrontation with the driver, the four men left the bus.

One of the young men allegedly shot at the bus, hitting two windows.

“6 passengers, along with the bus driver were on board when the windows were struck,” Arky wrote. “No injuries have been reported.”

UTA Police and the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

“At this point none of the suspects has been apprehended,” Arky wrote.