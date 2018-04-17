Reicipe: The Danny Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Scott Schlisman is the owner of The Angry Goat Pub and Kitchen down in Provo and stopped by the show today to show us how to make something called The Danny Boy. Check out the recipe below!

The Danny Boy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tbsp. sweet pickle relish

1 tbsp. ketchup

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

4 oz. thinly sliced roast beef

4 thin slices yellow onion

2 oz. cooked salami

3 slices white American cheese

5/8" thick slices of tomato - 2

4" Ciabatta roll - 1

Directions:

Make the sauce by whisking together the mayonnaise, relish, ketchup, and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat butter in a 10" skillet over medium heat. Add roast beef, stacked together on one side of the skillet, and onion slices, loosely stacked together on the opposite side. Cook until the roast beef begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Flip the beef stack and cook until browned on the other side, about 1 minute. Flip onion slices, and using a metal spatula, transfer beef on top of onions, allowing the meat to continue to cook. Place salami, stacked together, on the opposite side of the skillet and top with 1 cheese slice and all the tomato slices. Cook until the salami is browned on the bottom and the cheese begins to melt about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, split the Ciabatta roll and place cut sides up on a baking sheet. Top each side with 1 cheese slices and broil until the cheese is melted and the roll is toasted. About 30 seconds. Flip salami over and on top of the beef and onions, then transfer the entire stack to the bottom roll. Top with sauce and cover with the roll top.

The Angry Goat Pub and Kitchen is one of the 25 Ogden restaurants participating in the 6th annual Ogden Restaurant Week happening from April 12 to the 21st. Go and enjoy a two-course lunch for just $10 and a three-course dinner for $17. Each restaurant will have a fixed menu during this event, but their regular menus will also be available. Find more details on their website at www.ogdenrestaurantweek.com and get exclusive gift card giveaways by following them on Instagram and Facebook.