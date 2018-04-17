Police arrest St. George man accused of sexually assaulting child

ST. GEORGE – A 44-year-old man was taken into police custody over the weekend after a family member accused him of a

sexual offense, the St. George News reported.

A 15-year-old girl interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center in St. George last week said there had been inappropriate sexual contact between herself and 44-year-old Raymond Andrew Berry, according to a probable cause statement written in support of the arrest.

The incidents allegedly occurred when the girl was between the ages of 7 and 13, starting when she lived out of state and continuing after moving to St. George in 2013.

During one of the encounters, the girl said Berry had her “grind” against him, according to the police report, as well as engage in other activities disclosed during the interview.

