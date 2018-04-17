Officer fatally shoots suspect after police chase ends in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah - An officer shot and killed a suspect in Magna near 8400 W. 2700 S. early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. after a police chase that involved West Valley City Police and started in Millcreek.

Police were called about a possible hostage situation where a man was holding a woman against her will and threatened to harm her.

Officers said they didn't have much to go on other than the suspect's vehicle, a dark-colored pickup truck.

Moments later, police spotted the truck and tried to pull it over.

A chase ensued and ended in Magna with a Unified officer fatally shooting the suspect.

The woman who was in the truck went to the hospital with minor injuries from the male suspect, Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

Salt Lake City Police will handle the investigation.

Those who use 8400 W. to access SR-201 will have to detour around the police activity for the next several hours.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No officers were injured.