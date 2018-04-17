× New website launched to recruit senior LDS Church missionaries

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that it had launched a website designed to recruit senior missionaries.

The LDS Church said that seniormissionary.lds.org hopes to better connect potential senior missionaries with volunteer opportunities that better suit their lifestyle.

The church also hoped the launch of the website would better utilize technology in missionary work.

“Senior missionaries are absolutely critical to our work, and we have thousands of them serving. But we only have about half of what we need,” explained Elder Brent H. Nielson, Executive Director of the Missionary Department.

Church members can use the website to create a wishlist of service opportunities and find which available positions work for them. Candidates can also choose how long they wish to serve, and list any special accommodations they may need.

“What we’re trying to do is to allow a couple, in their very own home, to sit down at their own computer,” said Elder Nielson. “They can see at a glance all the opportunities all around the world — and technology has just opened up to us the ability to do that — and then to match their abilities with the needs that we have.”