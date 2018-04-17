Home ‘completely destroyed’ in Wendover fire

WENDOVER, Utah – The Wendover Police Department released images of a house fire that left a family of five without a home Monday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers received calls of a home on fire Monday at 4:40 p.m.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident, but a Wendover Police Officer was briefly hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The Wendover Fire Department and the West Wendover Fire Department arrived on scene, and brought the fire under control, but the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Utah Fire Marshal.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family of five who lost most of their possessions in the fire. It can be found here.