Former First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
A statement from the Office of George H. W. Bush said that former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away.
She is survived by her husband, President George H. W. Bush, and five children.
A source close to the Bush family said earlier this week that the former First Lady was in failing health, and would not seek further treatment.
The statement from the Office of George H. W. Bush can be seen below:
Mitt Romney highlighted Barbara Bush’s service in a tweet Tuesday evening.
Senator Orrin Hatch (R- UT) also took to Twitter to react to the passing.
Congresswoman Mia Love (R- UT) expressed condolences to the Bush family.
“I’m sending sympathy and prayers to the Bush family tonight,” Love wrote on Twitter. ”
#BarbaraBush was a great First Lady and a loving, devoted wife and mother. #utpol”