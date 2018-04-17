× Former First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

A statement from the Office of George H. W. Bush said that former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away.

She is survived by her husband, President George H. W. Bush, and five children.

A source close to the Bush family said earlier this week that the former First Lady was in failing health, and would not seek further treatment.

The statement from the Office of George H. W. Bush can be seen below:

Mitt Romney highlighted Barbara Bush’s service in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Barbara raised a family of service & character, stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times, and spoke her convictions with courage & passion. The great First Lady of our times. Ann and I will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 17, 2018

Senator Orrin Hatch (R- UT) also took to Twitter to react to the passing.

HATCH on the passing of Barbara Bush: “Today, we lost a woman of wit, grace, humility, and humor. Through the eloquence of her example, Barbara inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves…” #utpol pic.twitter.com/vXj1JG3tWX — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) April 18, 2018

Congresswoman Mia Love (R- UT) expressed condolences to the Bush family.