Culinary water shut off in Fruit Heights neighborhood due to water line break

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — A water line break has forced officials to shut off culinary water in a Fruit Heights neighborhood.

According to a tweet from the Fruit Heights City, the line break has made culinary water unavailable to residents on Waterfall Way and Shady Lane.

The water is expected to be off until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

