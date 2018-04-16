Utah Sen. Mike Lee issues statement in response to White House after U.S. missile attack in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) issued a statement Monday in response to a White House letter claiming sufficient constitutional authority for Friday night’s missile attacks on Syria:

“No President of the United States, no matter party or political ideology, has the authority to unilaterally start a war. While the president has the authority under the War Powers Act to respond when the U.S. is under attack or in imminent danger, such circumstances did not exist with regard to Syria. Promoting regional stability, mitigating humanitarian catastrophe, and deterring the use of chemical weapons might be important foreign policy goals, but if they are to be pursued with military force, a president must first seek congressional authorization.”