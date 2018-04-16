× Utah Highway Patrol seizes $890,000 of marijuana during traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Highway Patrol seized 356 pounds of marijuana worth about $890,000 on the street, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers stopped a pickup truck for a moving violation on I-80 at milepost 158 between Hoytsville and Wanship Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

After speaking to the driver, DPS said the trooper suspected criminal activity.

A K-9 alerted the trooper about drugs in the vehicle and authorities found 356 pounds of marijuana in the bed of the truck.

According to State Bureau of Investigation agents, the marijuana originated from northern California and was headed to Minnesota.

SBI agents estimate each pound of the drug would sell for $2,500 on the street; about $890,000 for all 356 pounds.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.